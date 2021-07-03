Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:02 July 03, 2021

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon Seok-youl's mother-in-law jailed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon Seok-youl put to test as mother-in-law imprisoned (Kookmin Daily)
-- Coronavirus infections double 12 days after easing of social distancing rules (Donga llbo)
-- Signs of 4th wave of large-scale coronavirus infections (Segye Times)
-- Lee Jae-myung says pro-Japan, U.S. occupation forces behind founding of S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Failure of policy on balanced regional growth (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prime minister asks umbrella labor union to refrain from staging massive rally amid pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Politician Yoon Seok-youl' stands on land mine as mother-in-law jailed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul mayor again seeks project to develop huge residential complexes around Han River (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung, SK hynix to pay digital tax abroad (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

