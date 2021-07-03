Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon Seok-youl's mother-in-law jailed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon Seok-youl put to test as mother-in-law imprisoned (Kookmin Daily)
-- Coronavirus infections double 12 days after easing of social distancing rules (Donga llbo)
-- Signs of 4th wave of large-scale coronavirus infections (Segye Times)
-- Lee Jae-myung says pro-Japan, U.S. occupation forces behind founding of S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Failure of policy on balanced regional growth (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prime minister asks umbrella labor union to refrain from staging massive rally amid pandemic (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Politician Yoon Seok-youl' stands on land mine as mother-in-law jailed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul mayor again seeks project to develop huge residential complexes around Han River (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung, SK hynix to pay digital tax abroad (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
2 die after inhaling toxic gas in bathroom
-
New cases at nearly 6-month high, greater Seoul on verge of another wave of pandemic
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
(2nd LD) New cases at nearly 6-month high, greater Seoul on verge of another wave of pandemic
-
(LEAD) Ex-prosecutor general's mother-in-law gets 3-year prison term