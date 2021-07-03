Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 July 03, 2021

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/22 Sunny 100

Incheon 27/23 Sunny 100

Suwon 27/22 Sunny 100

Cheongju 26/22 Sunny 80

Daejeon 26/22 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 26/20 Sunny 80

Gangneung 23/20 Rain 80

Jeonju 26/22 Rain 70

Gwangju 25/22 Rain 90

Jeju 31/23 Rain 60

Daegu 26/21 Sunny 80

Busan 25/22 Sunny 80

