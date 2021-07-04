Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 July 04, 2021

SEOUL, July 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/22 Rain 60

Incheon 25/22 Rain 30

Suwon 26/23 Rain 30

Cheongju 27/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/23 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 25/21 Rain 80

Gangneung 26/21 Rain 30

Jeonju 27/24 Rain 30

Gwangju 27/23 Cloudy 30

Jeju 28/25 Rain 60

Daegu 32/25 Rain 30

Busan 28/24 Rain 30

