Gyeonggi Gov. Lee ahead of ex-prosecution chief Yoon in latest poll
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung garnered more support than former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl in the latest poll on prospective presidential contenders released Sunday.
In the survey by Global Research, Lee received 44.7 percent of support, while Yoon had 36.7 percent in a hypothetical one-on-one battle. The gap was larger than the poll's margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
It was conducted from last Wednesday to Friday on 1,000 people aged 18 and older and had a 95 percent confidence level.
The two hopefuls have been back and forth in recent one-on-one polls. Yoon had been in front in the early days after stepping down as prosecution chief in March. But in a survey conducted from last Monday to Tuesday, Lee finished ahead of Yoon, 42.2 percent to 39.2 percent.
Both male and female respondents favored Lee over Yoon. Among age brackets, Yoon only had the edge among voters in their 60s and 70s, while all others supported Lee.
Yoon launched his presidential bid last Tuesday, followed by Lee on Thursday.
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
U.S. will send delegation to Tokyo Olympics but Biden will stay home: White House
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 794 additional COVID-19 cases
-
Heavy rain advisory issued for almost all parts of S. Korea
-
New cases over 700 for 2nd day; wider Seoul on alert over upsurge