Hyundai to invest in U.S. battery startup SES: sources

All News 22:45 July 04, 2021

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. will invest 114 billion won (US$100 million) in U.S. battery startup SolidEnergy Systems (SES) as it seeks to morph into a future mobility solutions provider, industry sources said Sunday.

Hyundai has expanded its investments in overseas companies with advanced future vehicle technologies and the latest investment in SES is part of that strategy, an industry source told Yonhap News Agency.

No details about the investment were available.
