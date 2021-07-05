Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon Seok-youl, Lee Jae-myung take on each other for first time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Third round of fight against COVID-19, even vaccines ineffective? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung vs. non-Lee Jae-myung, clear fronts in ruling party's primary (Donga Ilbo)
-- Masking mandatory even for vaccinated people in Seoul, outdoor drinking banned from 10 p.m. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon Seok-youl, Lee Jae-myung clash over historical views (Segye Times)
-- Top 2 front-runners of presidential election argue over historical views in first clash (Chosun Ilbo)
-- War of history in presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Facing troubles, Yoon Seok-youl ignites 'red-baiting' controversy (Hankyoreh)
-- Despite serious disaster law, 70 pct go unpunished (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Burdens of real estate tax lead citizens to opt for illegal practices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Property inheritance surges to unprecedented level, new wave of buoyant economics (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Back to masking in Seoul as cases spike (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's push to reopening is already backfiring (Korea Herald)
-- Ex-top prosecutor faces series of ethical lapse allegations (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
N. Korea not cooperating with global vaccine distribution program: report
-
Seoul reports largest population drop in 5 yrs: data
-
(5th LD) New cases over 700 for 2nd day; authorities to reassess social distancing levels
-
New cases over 700 for 2nd day; wider Seoul on alert over upsurge
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns