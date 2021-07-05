Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon Seok-youl, Lee Jae-myung take on each other for first time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Third round of fight against COVID-19, even vaccines ineffective? (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Jae-myung vs. non-Lee Jae-myung, clear fronts in ruling party's primary (Donga Ilbo)

-- Masking mandatory even for vaccinated people in Seoul, outdoor drinking banned from 10 p.m. (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon Seok-youl, Lee Jae-myung clash over historical views (Segye Times)

-- Top 2 front-runners of presidential election argue over historical views in first clash (Chosun Ilbo)

-- War of history in presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Facing troubles, Yoon Seok-youl ignites 'red-baiting' controversy (Hankyoreh)

-- Despite serious disaster law, 70 pct go unpunished (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Burdens of real estate tax lead citizens to opt for illegal practices (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Property inheritance surges to unprecedented level, new wave of buoyant economics (Korea Economic Daily)

