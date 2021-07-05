(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 5)

Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung, a frontrunner among candidates for president from the ruling Democratic Party (DP), made bombshell remarks last week. In a trip to Andong, North Gyeongsang, his hometown, Lee said, "Pro-Japanese forces maintained their ruling system in collaboration with the U.S. occupation force in Korea after its liberation from Japanese rule." His portrayal of South Korea as a country that "could not be founded in a clean way from the start" has stirred much controversy after Kim Won-wung, chairman of the Heritage of Korean Independence, called the American forces an "occupation force" and the Soviet forces a "liberation force" in a virtual speech to high school students earlier. Even after his comment triggered a sensation, Gov. Lee claimed that the U.S. forces defined themselves as an "occupying force," urging his opponents to first reflect on their "lack of knowledge about history."