Monday's weather forecast

July 05, 2021

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Cloudy 20

Incheon 26/21 Sunny 20

Suwon 28/21 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 28/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 27/22 Sunny 100

Chuncheon 28/21 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 30/21 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 27/21 Sunny 100

Gwangju 26/22 Sunny 100

Jeju 30/24 Sunny 60

Daegu 28/22 Sunny 70

Busan 26/22 Rain 80

