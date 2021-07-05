Ko Jin-young captures 1st LPGA win of season in Texas
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- World No. 2 Ko Jin-young has found the LPGA winner's circle for the first time in 2021.
The South Korean star captured the Volunteers of America Classic at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, on Sunday (local time), beating Matilda Castren of Finland by one stroke.
Ko shot a final round of 69, with four birdies and two bogeys, for the total of 16-under 268 at the par-71 course.
This was Ko's first victory in 11th start this year, and her eighth overall. Ko has now recorded a victory in every season since 2017.
Ko is the third South Korean to win on the LPGA Tour this year, joining Park In-bee and Kim Hyo-joo. All three will represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics in early August, with Kim Sei-young rounding out the quartet.
Ko's two-year reign as the No. 1 player in the world ended last week, when American Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for her first career major and her third win of 2021.
No South Korean has won a major this year, and prior to Ko's breakthrough, South Korea hadn't produced a winner in seven consecutive tournaments, the longest such drought in a season since 2014.
The uninspiring stretch of play dampened the country's hopes of contending for an Olympic medal in early August, and Ko's victory should quell concerns.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
(News Focus) S. Korean music scene preps for post-COVID-19 with 1st mass outdoor gig
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
N. Korea not cooperating with global vaccine distribution program: report
-
Seoul reports largest population drop in 5 yrs: data
-
(5th LD) New cases over 700 for 2nd day; authorities to reassess social distancing levels
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
New cases over 700 for 2nd day; wider Seoul on alert over upsurge