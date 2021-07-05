Seoul stocks open higher on tech, bio gains
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Monday, led by gains in tech and bio shares.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 10.16 points, or 0.31 percent, to trade at 3,291.94 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks got off to a solid start on speculations of improved corporate earnings. Tech large caps Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings guidance this week.
Concerns about the recent spread of the new coronavirus and its variants drove up bio stocks.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.5 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.82 percent.
Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics moved up 0.35 percent, and Celltrion climbed 1.69 percent. Internet portal operator Naver traded flat.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 1.26 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 2.36 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,131.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.6 won from the previous session's close.
