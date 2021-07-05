Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Two Army members, airman test positive for COVID-19

All News 11:41 July 05, 2021

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- One Army officer, an enlisted soldier and an airman tested positive for the new coronavirus over the weekend, the defense ministry said Monday.

The officer was confirmed to have been infected after showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and the soldier and the airman tested positive following their recent vacation, according to the ministry.

The three service members did not receive COVID-19 vaccines, it added.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,029 as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, 32,634 troops in their 20s, or 38.6 percent of the age group, have received their second doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine since the ministry began the inoculation campaign for them last month, according to the ministry.

The ministry said it plans to fully vaccinate the soldiers aged 30 and younger by mid-July.

The vaccination program for service members began in March and has proceeded in phases. Soldiers aged 30 and older were given AstraZeneca's vaccine, and they will receive the second shots starting this month.

Service members receive COVID-19 vaccines in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on June 24, 2021. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!