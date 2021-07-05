Labor group slams police probe into weekend mass rally
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- A major umbrella labor union slammed the government on Monday for launching an investigation into an illegal mass rally it held over the weekend.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) took to the streets of Seoul's central Jongno Ward on Saturday to demand better working conditions and a higher minimum wage.
The rally, which defied bans by the Seoul metropolitan government and the police, drew an estimated 8,000 people at a time when the capital area has seen a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
"(The police's) launch of a special investigation unit and (pledge of) a strict response after shutting their eyes, ears and mouths to the desperate pleas of workers is telling of the remainder of the (current administration's) term," a KCTU official said during a press conference held at the organization's headquarters.
"It's obvious that they are trying to isolate and kill the KCTU," he said.
KCTU officials said they share the government's concern about the spread of COVID-19 but disagree with its response.
They accused the government of discrimination, saying it has allowed sports events and concerts but not rallies even though they are all held outdoors.
"Where is the freedom of political thought and expression, which is the foundation of democracy, and the freedom of assembly that supports this?" they asked.
Holding up photos to illustrate their point, the officials claimed police did not respond as strictly to the large number of supporters who gathered outside the venue where former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, a leading opposition presidential hopeful, announced his presidential bid last week.
The KCTU vowed to press ahead with a general strike in November.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading
-
N. Korea not cooperating with global vaccine distribution program: report
-
(5th LD) New cases over 700 for 2nd day; authorities to reassess social distancing levels
-
Seoul reports largest population drop in 5 yrs: data
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns