S. Korea, Netherlands to hold virtual summit talks Wednesday
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and the Netherlands will hold virtual summit talks this week on bilateral ties and global issues, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.
President Moon Jae-in plans to have the summit with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
The summit, the first between the two sides in three years, comes amid an increasing need for them to cooperate, especially on semiconductors, renewable energy and other future industries, she said.
The Netherlands is a powerhouse in semiconductor equipment, and South Korea has its prowess in the production of chips, which means great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation for the stability in global supply chains, she added.
The Netherlands is the second-biggest European trade partner for South Korea, having dispatched more than 5,000 troops to help it fight against the invading North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.
This year, the two sides mark the 60th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading
-
N. Korea not cooperating with global vaccine distribution program: report
-
(5th LD) New cases over 700 for 2nd day; authorities to reassess social distancing levels
-
Seoul reports largest population drop in 5 yrs: data
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns