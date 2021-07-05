Samsung Heavy wins 654.5 bln won order for 3 LNG carriers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a 654.5 billion-won (US$579 million) deal to build three LNG carriers.
Under the deal with an unnamed Oceanian company, the 180,000-cubic meter LNG carriers will be delivered by February 2024, Samsung Heavy Industries said.
With the latest order, Samsung Heavy Industries has bagged orders for a total of 51 ships valued at $6.5 billion so far this year, achieving 71 percent of its annual order target of $9.1 billion, the company said.
The ships include six LNG carriers, 38 container carriers and seven oil tankers, Samsung Heavy Industries said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading
-
N. Korea not cooperating with global vaccine distribution program: report
-
(5th LD) New cases over 700 for 2nd day; authorities to reassess social distancing levels
-
Seoul reports largest population drop in 5 yrs: data
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns