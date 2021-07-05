Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy wins 654.5 bln won order for 3 LNG carriers

All News 13:57 July 05, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a 654.5 billion-won (US$579 million) deal to build three LNG carriers.

Under the deal with an unnamed Oceanian company, the 180,000-cubic meter LNG carriers will be delivered by February 2024, Samsung Heavy Industries said.

With the latest order, Samsung Heavy Industries has bagged orders for a total of 51 ships valued at $6.5 billion so far this year, achieving 71 percent of its annual order target of $9.1 billion, the company said.

The ships include six LNG carriers, 38 container carriers and seven oil tankers, Samsung Heavy Industries said.

