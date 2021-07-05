Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Moon says gov't to take 'stern legal measure' against illicit massive rally hampering antivirus fight

All News 14:48 July 05, 2021
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with his senior secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on July 5, 2021. (Yonhap)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!