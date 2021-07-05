Moon warns of stern punishment against acts of hampering antivirus fight
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in warned Monday again that the government will take stern measures against the violation of social distancing rules.
He made clear that illegal massive rallies cannot be an exception, apparently referring to collective action by the members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a major umbrella labor union, last weekend.
"(The government) can't help taking stern legal steps against collective actions, including illegal large-scale rallies, that violate social distancing guidelines," he said during a weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
On Saturday, around 8,000 members of the KCTU staged a street rally in central Seoul despite the authorities' repeated warnings. They called for a revision to the labor act for the strengthening of job security and an improvement in working conditions. The police are investigating the case, while the KCTU is arguing that it is unfair for the government to curb such a rally held with participants thoroughly abiding by social distancing regulations.
The president emphasized that South Korea is standing at another critical juncture in its efforts to bring COVID-19 under control.
He cited a resurgence of infections especially in Seoul and nearby areas amid the spread of the delta variant.
Moon called for the inspection of high-risk facilities and implementation of the so-called one-strike out system under the enhanced Infectious Disease Prevention Act against businesses breaching social distancing rules.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading
-
N. Korea not cooperating with global vaccine distribution program: report
-
(5th LD) New cases over 700 for 2nd day; authorities to reassess social distancing levels
-
Seoul reports largest population drop in 5 yrs: data
-
(7th LD) New cases over 700 for 2nd day; authorities to reassess social distancing levels