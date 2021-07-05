Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Israel to speed up joint R&D projects

All News 19:00 July 05, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Israel said Monday they plan to speed up joint research and development (R&D) projects to cope with the changing business environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came after the two countries announced earlier this year that they will increase contributions to the Korea-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation. The foundation kicked off in 2001 to promote bilateral technology exchanges.

In May, South Korea and Israel vowed to each disburse US$4 million annually for the foundation, which is double the previous annual budget of $2 million.

This file photo shows Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook (R) and his Israeli counterpart Amir Peretz posing for a photo in central Seoul on May 12, 2021, after signing a bilateral agreement to expand ties in research and development projects and prepare for the post-pandemic era. (Yonhap)

On the back of such efforts, the foundation on Monday decided to fund two new projects, namely the development of AI-based ultrasound self-diagnostic devices and a new type of medical treatment based on genes.

The foundation also vowed to raise the ceiling on the amount of grant provided for a single project to $1.5 million from the previous $1 million.

South Korea and Israel decided to provide up to $3 million for projects that are deemed strategically crucial, the foundation added.

