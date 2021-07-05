KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,800 UP 200
SGBC 95,400 UP 100
TaekwangInd 1,152,000 DN 4,000
SamyangFood 92,100 UP 1,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,400 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 448,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 54,200 UP 100
Nongshim 321,000 UP 3,000
KAL 31,850 UP 500
Shinsegae 281,000 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 23,550 DN 250
L&L 14,000 DN 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,080 UP 140
Daewoong 46,150 DN 50
SSANGYONGCNE 8,200 UP 10
LG Corp. 100,000 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 3,030 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 25,800 DN 500
Daesang 27,700 UP 200
SKNetworks 6,000 UP 30
ORION Holdings 16,800 DN 150
NEXENTIRE 10,000 DN 250
CHONGKUNDANG 141,500 UP 1,500
KCC 338,500 UP 500
SKBP 132,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 64,000 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 236,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 21,000 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,900 UP 2,700
Hanwha 31,650 UP 300
DB HiTek 60,600 0
CJ 105,000 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 30,650 UP 300
LGInt 30,850 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 21,850 DN 350
SK hynix 123,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 643,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 60,200 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,200 DN 500
