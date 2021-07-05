KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungF&MIns 219,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,000 UP 50
Kogas 37,600 UP 900
Hanmi Science 92,100 UP 8,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,500 DN 3,500
ShinhanGroup 39,800 DN 450
HITEJINRO 36,500 DN 250
Yuhan 65,200 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 179,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 95,700 DN 2,800
DL 80,000 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,800 DN 200
KIA CORP. 88,900 DN 1,100
GCH Corp 35,450 UP 500
LotteChilsung 143,000 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,500 0
POSCO 345,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE 39,300 DN 50
Hyosung 103,500 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 54,600 DN 1,600
SamsungElec 80,400 UP 400
NHIS 12,750 UP 50
DongwonInd 259,500 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 52,500 DN 200
LS 71,100 DN 900
GC Corp 350,000 UP 16,000
GS E&C 43,850 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 722,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 37,200 DN 350
Ottogi 542,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 38,800 UP 450
F&F Holdings 37,700 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 4,720 DN 15
KPIC 235,500 DN 3,000
HtlShilla 95,700 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 188,000 UP 10,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,440 UP 70
SKC 154,500 DN 500
Hanssem 106,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 263,000 0
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading
N. Korea not cooperating with global vaccine distribution program: report
(5th LD) New cases over 700 for 2nd day; authorities to reassess social distancing levels
Seoul reports largest population drop in 5 yrs: data
