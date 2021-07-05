HMM 48,100 UP 3,300

HYUNDAI WIA 98,300 DN 200

KumhoPetrochem 217,000 DN 1,000

Mobis 282,000 DN 1,500

S-1 82,200 DN 400

KSOE 133,000 DN 2,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,400 UP 250

OCI 122,500 UP 500

LS ELECTRIC 56,100 UP 400

KorZinc 434,500 UP 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,980 DN 10

S-Oil 105,500 0

IS DONGSEO 62,100 UP 400

HyundaiMipoDock 87,700 DN 900

LG Innotek 229,000 UP 5,500

Handsome 41,500 DN 450

Asiana Airlines 17,200 0

COWAY 80,300 DN 1,300

ZINUS 104,500 DN 2,500

Hanchem 238,500 DN 2,000

DWS 43,650 0

KEPCO 24,950 UP 250

SamsungSecu 44,600 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 17,150 DN 300

SKTelecom 318,000 DN 500

SNT MOTIV 67,700 DN 2,400

HyundaiElev 53,100 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,850 UP 850

KUMHOTIRE 7,420 DN 160

Hanon Systems 16,800 0

SK 277,000 UP 1,000

IBK 10,450 0

Kangwonland 27,050 UP 200

NAVER 410,000 DN 4,000

DONGSUH 30,300 UP 100

SamsungEng 23,950 DN 400

SAMSUNG C&T 134,000 0

PanOcean 8,350 UP 10

SAMSUNG CARD 34,800 UP 550

(MORE)