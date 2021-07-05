Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 July 05, 2021

HMM 48,100 UP 3,300
HYUNDAI WIA 98,300 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 217,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 282,000 DN 1,500
S-1 82,200 DN 400
KSOE 133,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,400 UP 250
OCI 122,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 56,100 UP 400
KorZinc 434,500 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,980 DN 10
S-Oil 105,500 0
IS DONGSEO 62,100 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 87,700 DN 900
LG Innotek 229,000 UP 5,500
Handsome 41,500 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 80,300 DN 1,300
ZINUS 104,500 DN 2,500
Hanchem 238,500 DN 2,000
DWS 43,650 0
KEPCO 24,950 UP 250
SamsungSecu 44,600 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 17,150 DN 300
SKTelecom 318,000 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 67,700 DN 2,400
HyundaiElev 53,100 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,850 UP 850
KUMHOTIRE 7,420 DN 160
Hanon Systems 16,800 0
SK 277,000 UP 1,000
IBK 10,450 0
Kangwonland 27,050 UP 200
NAVER 410,000 DN 4,000
DONGSUH 30,300 UP 100
SamsungEng 23,950 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 134,000 0
PanOcean 8,350 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 34,800 UP 550
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!