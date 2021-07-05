Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jungheung Construction chosen as preferred bidder for Daewoo E&C

All News 15:48 July 05, 2021

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Jungheung Construction, a midsized local builder, has been named the preferred bidder to acquire a controlling stake in Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., an investment fund under the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) said Monday.

The 50.75 percent stake up for sale in Daewoo Engineering is valued at around 2 trillion won (US$1.7 billion).

In 2018, Hoban Construction Co. was selected as a preferred bidder to buy the stake in Daewoo E&C, but it later dropped its bid to buy the bigger rival, citing hidden losses in Daewoo E&C's overseas businesses.

In April, Daewoo E&C reported a first-quarter net profit of 147.9 billion won, up 138.9 percent from a year earlier. The builder's operating profit nearly doubled to 229.4 billion won in the January-March period.

