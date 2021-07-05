KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
CheilWorldwide 24,800 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 113,500 0
KT 31,750 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 UP500
Kakao 157,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE TOUR 20,100 DN 50
LG Uplus 14,950 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,200 0
KT&G 84,200 DN 300
DHICO 24,950 UP 200
Doosanfc 50,600 UP 950
NCsoft 826,000 UP 8,000
LG Display 24,800 DN 50
KIWOOM 127,500 UP 1,000
DSME 35,950 DN 100
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,890 UP 10
DongwonF&B 225,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 42,900 DN 200
LGH&H 1,741,000 UP 12,000
LGCHEM 870,000 UP 21,000
KEPCO E&C 50,600 DN 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,800 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,850 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 167,000 UP 3,500
Celltrion 273,000 UP 7,000
Huchems 23,200 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 173,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 85,900 DN 800
KIH 99,900 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 35,550 UP 400
GS 46,450 DN 400
CJ CGV 30,650 UP 750
LIG Nex1 44,350 UP 2,250
Fila Holdings 55,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 211,000 UP 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,950 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 3,715 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 248,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 10,650 DN 150
