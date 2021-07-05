KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 270,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 37,850 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 54,000 DN 500
Hansae 23,200 DN 150
LG HAUSYS 107,000 UP 2,500
Youngone Corp 43,200 DN 700
CSWIND 76,600 UP 1,300
GKL 16,700 UP 300
KOLON IND 79,100 DN 1,800
HanmiPharm 377,500 UP 23,000
BNK Financial Group 7,690 DN 50
emart 160,500 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY518 00 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 57,000 DN 300
HANJINKAL 68,100 UP 2,900
DoubleUGames 61,200 UP 1,600
CUCKOO 124,500 DN 500
COSMAX 131,000 UP 1,000
MANDO 64,700 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 867,000 UP 12,000
INNOCEAN 66,000 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 48,100 DN 1,350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,200 DN 150
Netmarble 141,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S71000 DN600
ORION 120,000 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,000 UP 900
BGF Retail 167,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 259,500 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 32,100 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 873,000 DN 25,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 448,000 DN 7,000
SKBS 168,000 UP 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 UP 50
HYBE 306,500 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 185,500 DN 500
DL E&C 153,500 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 11,050 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,500 UP 5,050
ShinpoongPharm 95,600 UP 12,900
(END)
