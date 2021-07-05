S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 5, 2021
All News 16:34 July 05, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.941 0.956 -1.5
2-year TB 1.288 1.304 -1.6
3-year TB 1.462 1.484 -2.2
10-year TB 2.089 2.101 -1.2
2-year MSB 1.294 1.305 -1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.962 1.984 -2.2
91-day CD 0.690 0.690 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(LEAD) BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
Most Saved
-
BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th straight week with 'Butter'
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading
-
N. Korea not cooperating with global vaccine distribution program: report
-
(5th LD) New cases over 700 for 2nd day; authorities to reassess social distancing levels
-
Seoul reports largest population drop in 5 yrs: data
-
(7th LD) New cases over 700 for 2nd day; authorities to reassess social distancing levels