S. Korea coach's answer to time-wasting antics: play better

"We just have to play well, and there's really not much else we can do about that," Bento told reporters at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province. "Unless rules change and allow the clock to stop when the ball is out of play like in basketball, there's nothing we can do about that problem. And it's not appropriate for us to waste time thinking about variables that we can't control."