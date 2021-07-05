Sangji Caelum to raise 16 bln won via stock offering
All News 18:05 July 05, 2021
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Sangji Caelum Inc. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 16 billion won (US$14.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10.88 million common shares at the price of 1,470 won per share. The stocks will be sold to investors that the firm designated.
(END)
