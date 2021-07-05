Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sangji Caelum to raise 16 bln won via stock offering

18:05 July 05, 2021

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Sangji Caelum Inc. on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 16 billion won (US$14.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10.88 million common shares at the price of 1,470 won per share. The stocks will be sold to investors that the firm designated.
