-- Presidential race runners talk about fair economy, but no one mentions climate, discrimination (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- One-third of gov't-led job-creating projects fail (Kookmin Daily)

-- Military to change leadership in preparation of wartime operational control transfer (Donga Ilbo)

-- State auditor finds 45 illegal, unfair cases in financial watchdog's affairs (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un orders all defectors to be killed out of COVID-19 fears: report (Segye Times)

-- POSCO needs to spend its 30-year budget to comply with carbon-zero guidelines (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rising complaints about COVID-19 relief fund set for people in bottom 80 pct income bracket (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Female lawmaker comes to parliament with her baby (Hankyoreh)

-- Presidential race in ruling party heats up against front-runner Lee Jae-myung (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Landfills in greater Seoul area expected to reach saturation point by 2025 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Motor to make vehicle through 'digital twin' technology (Korea Economic Daily)


