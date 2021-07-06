(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 6)
Retrogression to past
Presidential aspirants should stop ideological disputes
It is deplorable that the nation's leading presidential aspirants are engaging in a wasteful ideological dispute regarding the country's modern history, instead of focusing on significant pending issues and presenting future visions. Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung triggered the controversy by describing the U.S. Army as an occupying force.
"Pro-Japan forces maintained their ruling system in collaboration with the U.S. occupation forces in Korea after its liberation from Japanese rule," Lee said during a speech in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, Thursday. His remarks could be seen as negating the legitimacy of the foundation of the Republic of Korea and denying independence fighters' dedication to national liberation.
In response to Lee's remarks, former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, a leading potential presidential aspirant of the opposition bloc, said, "It is a distortion of history that can never be tolerated." He added: "What is more shocking is that President Moon Jae-in and Cheong Wa Dae have not commented on Lee's remarks."
Yoon's statement has drawn attention as it was his first direct attack on Lee, one of most favored presidential hopefuls of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK). Conservative figures such as former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min and Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong, both presidential aspirants of the opposition People Power Party, joined forces in denouncing Lee for his "distorted" perception of history.
The former chief prosecutor has taken the offensive against Lee in an apparent bid to turn worsening public sentiment on him back in his favor, and to woo support from the conservative bloc. Yoon has been hit by a district court ruling Friday against his mother-in-law who was found guilty of illegally opening a geriatric-care hospital and receiving medical fees from the National Health Insurance Service. He is also facing allegations of having exercised undue influence over criminal investigations, including an investment fraud case involving Optimus Asset Management.
The presidential race should not be turned into a hectic battle over outdated ideological issues. Now is the time to concentrate on verifying each contender's qualifications and leadership capabilities, as well as for them to present policy options to improve the people's lives and create a better future. Wary of the growing criticism of his remarks, Lee explained he was attempting to highlight that the U.S. Army had disarmed Japan and militarily controlled the nation right after it liberated Korea from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule. He also described the Soviet Army at that time as an occupying force.
However, Lee cannot deflect criticism for having touched off the controversy to rally his supporters behind his progressive causes by inciting anti-Japanese sentiment. It could seem natural to strictly assess potential presidential candidates on their perception of history, but now is not the time to deal with the issue as a key agenda.
All presidential aspirants should instead engage in in-depth and active discussions on various social problems such as the widening income and wealth gaps between the rich and the rest of the people, soaring housing prices, rising unemployment and how to defeat COVID-19. They should refrain from wasting time only for the purpose of mustering their supporters. The only way for them to win is to focus on exploring policies for the future of the nation instead of haggling over retrogressive ideological disputes.
(END)
