The presidential race should not be turned into a hectic battle over outdated ideological issues. Now is the time to concentrate on verifying each contender's qualifications and leadership capabilities, as well as for them to present policy options to improve the people's lives and create a better future. Wary of the growing criticism of his remarks, Lee explained he was attempting to highlight that the U.S. Army had disarmed Japan and militarily controlled the nation right after it liberated Korea from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule. He also described the Soviet Army at that time as an occupying force.