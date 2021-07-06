N.K. premier inspects economic sites, indicating his exclusion from recent reshuffle
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun made field inspection visits to economic sites, state media said Tuesday, confirming that he has been spared from a recent reshuffle carried out to fire officials responsible for causing a "crucial case" in the country's fight against the coronavirus.
Kim, also a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, "inspected several units concerning the national economy" and saw preparations to prevent flooding ahead of the summer monsoon season, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"He urged the agricultural sector and the meteorological observation sector to cooperate in working out foresightedly a plan for preventing the natural damage, and stressed the need for other sectors to fully support it," the KCNA said.
The report came after leader Kim Jong-un held an extended politburo meeting last week and berated officials handling anti-epidemic measures for neglecting duties and causing "a crucial case of creating a great crisis in ensuring the security of the state and safety of the people."
At the meeting, key party members were recalled and their replacements were elected, including a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau, but state media did not provide details, raising speculation over which members were dismissed.
The politburo presidium, consisting of five members, including leader Kim, is one of the North's most powerful party organizations that determines key policies.
Tuesday's report is raising the possibility that Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, has been dismissed.
Footage disclosed by state TV showed Ri was seen not participating in a vote with his head down during last week's politburo meeting, spawning speculation that he might have been dismissed.
Jo Yong-won, another presidium member and close aide to leader Kim, is presumed to have kept his seat as he was seen joining the politburo meeting and criticizing other officials.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
-
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
-
Strict mask rules could be readopted with rise in variant cases: PM
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading
-
Ex-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon declares presidential bid