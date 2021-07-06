S. Korean retailer confidence improves for Q3
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- A majority of South Korean retailers expect their business conditions to improve further in the third quarter of 2021 than three months earlier as more people get vaccinated against the new coronavirus, a poll showed Tuesday.
The Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry said its retail business survey index (RBSI) stood at 106 for the July-September period, up from 103 three months earlier.
It marks the second consecutive quarter that the country's RBSI has remained above par. In the second quarter, the index slightly surpassed the benchmark for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak in January last year.
The figure is based on a survey of some 1,000 retail businesses across the nation. A reading above 100 means that optimists outnumber pessimists.
The index for internet-based retailers was the highest at 115 thanks to increasing contact-free consumption and expectations that more anti-coronavirus vaccinations may boost consumer spending.
The RBSI for department stores surged to 107 from 96 over the period, the largest on-quarter increase among retail sectors that is expected to lead the industry's recovery.
Other offline retailers, however, were downbeat. The index for large discounters came to 98, with the number reaching 100 for convenience stores and 96 for supermarkets.
Retailers' sanguine sentiment comes as Asia's fourth-largest economy has been fast recovering from the fallout of the pandemic on brisk exports and domestic demand.
South Korean consumers remain upbeat about the economy. South Korea's consumer sentiment came to 110.3 for June, up 5.1 points from May and marking the sixth consecutive month of increase, according to the central bank.
(END)
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
-
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
(2nd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon launches presidential bid, vows to rebuild rule of law, justice
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading
-
Ex-Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon declares presidential bid