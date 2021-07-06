Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:05 July 06, 2021

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/21 Cloudy 20

Incheon 29/22 Sunny 10

Suwon 31/22 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 29/23 Rain 60

Daejeon 27/23 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/21 Sunny 20

Gangneung 29/22 Sunny 20

Jeonju 27/23 Rain 70

Gwangju 25/23 Rain 80

Jeju 31/27 Cloudy 30

Daegu 27/22 Rain 80

Busan 26/24 Rain 80

