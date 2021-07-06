(LEAD) Hyundai temporarily halts Brazil plant on chip shortage
(ATTN: CORRECTS information in 2nd para; ADDS spokesman comment in 3rd para)
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Tuesday it temporarily suspended its Brazil plant due to lack of semiconductor parts.
Hyundai Motor said it has decided to halt the Piracicaba, Sao Paulo plant from Monday through July 11 amid a global chip shortage, a company spokesman said.
"Starting July 12, the plant will partially resume operations," he said.
Hyundai said it was planning to continue production at the Brazil plant with one shift despite the parts shortage after reducing output by one-third late last month.
The company used to produce 300,000 vehicles in the Brazil plant around the clock under a three-shift system.
It has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
New cases over 700 for 4th day, distancing rules in greater Seoul likely to be maintained
23 Incheon elementary school students infected with COVID-19
New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading