Seoul stocks open higher on tech, auto gains

All News 09:24 July 06, 2021

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday amid strong advances by large tech and auto caps.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.06 points, or 0.34 percent, to trade at 3,304.22 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks got off to a solid start on expectations of improved corporate earnings.

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings guidance Wednesday.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.5 percent, and LG Electronics moved up 1.2 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.22 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.64 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia increased 0.79 percent.

Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.46 percent, and internet portal operator Naver traded flat. Leading chemical firm LG Chem edged down 0.23 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,132.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close.

