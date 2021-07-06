Hyundai's Genesis vehicle sales jump 33 pct in H1
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its independent brand Genesis' domestic vehicle sales jumped 33 percent in the first half compared to a year earlier amid tougher competition with imported brands and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hyundai sold 72,710 Genesis vehicles from January to June, up from 48,886 units a year earlier, the company's sales data showed.
Genesis models accounted for 19 percent of Hyundai's domestic sales of 386,095 units in the first six months of this year.
On the overseas front, the company sold 3,966 Genesis models in the first half of 2020, but the first-half figure has yet to be released for this year.
Given the current sales pace, Genesis models' local sales are expected to reach 150,000 units this year. Last year, Hyundai sold 108,384 Genesis models domestically.
Hyundai plans to add the electrified G80 model to the Genesis lineup, which is composed of the G70, G80 and G90 sedans, as well as the GV70 and GV80 sport utility vehicles.
