(LEAD) Downpours trigger landslide, cut off power, leave 1 dead in southern parts of Korea

In Gwangyang, also in South Jeolla Province, a landslide washed away two houses and destroyed another two. A rescue operation is under way for a resident in her 80s who is trapped under the rubble. The woman was reached through a phone call, the city said, but her condition remained unclear. The city had recorded 201.5 millimeters of rain as of 7 a.m., and the heavy downpour has impeded swift rescue efforts.

