Military general arrested over sexual harassment allegations
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- A military general was arrested on charges of sexually molesting a female subordinate, officials said Tuesday, in yet another sex crime in barracks following the suicide death of an Air Force sexual abuse victim.
The brigadier general was relieved of his duties and arrested after the subordinate reported her suffering to the authorities, according to the officials.
The incident comes as a surprise as the military is still reeling from the death of an Air Force master sergeant, surnamed Lee, who took her own life in May three months after she was allegedly groped and suffered other abuse by a colleague of the same rank.
An extensive investigation is under way over allegations Air Force officials tried to cover up the case without giving proper help to the victim.
In the face of simmering criticism over the military's failure to protect Lee, the defense ministry launched a special reporting period to find and protect other sexual abuse victims and handed over some 20 cases to investigators for further probes.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
-
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
New cases over 700 for 4th day, distancing rules in greater Seoul likely to be maintained
-
23 Incheon elementary school students infected with COVID-19
-
New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading