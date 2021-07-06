Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun shuts down MLB-leading Giants for 2nd straight win

Kim had an injury scare with one out in the fourth inning. After throwing his second pitch to Darin Ruf, Kim appeared to tweak his back when his spike got caught on the mound during his delivery. Manager Mike Shildt, pitching coach Mike Maddux and a team trainer all checked with Kim on the mound, but the left-hander stayed in the game. He had missed time at the start of the season and again in June with lower back problems.