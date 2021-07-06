(LEAD) Finance minister, BOK chief to attend G-20 meeting of top financial, economic officials
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top economic policymaker and the head of the central bank will attend a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting of finance ministers and top central bankers this week, the finance ministry and the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Tuesday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will head to Venice, Italy, on Wednesday to attend the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting set for Friday and Saturday, according to the ministry and the BOK.
The meeting will center on economic and financial issues, including the overhaul of a global corporate tax scheme.
Hong plans to call for policy coordination among G-20 nations to underpin a global economic recovery and prepare for the transformation into the digital and green energy-based economies, according to the ministry.
During the meeting, BOK Gov. Lee will discuss the global economic recovery, climate change and sustainable finance, the BOK said in a statement.
On the sidelines of the G-20 meeting, Hong will hold separate talks with finance ministers from several countries, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
He is expected to discuss with Yellen global economic issues and follow-up measures to the Korea-U.S. summit held in May, including vaccine cooperation, according to the ministry.
