The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 06, 2021
SEOUL, Jul. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.60 0.60
2-M 0.68 0.68
3-M 0.78 0.78
6-M 0.87 0.87
12-M 1.18 1.18
(END)
