Seoul to ban drinking at parks, riverside after 10 p.m. starting Tuesday
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government said Tuesday it will ban drinking at parks and by the Han River from 10 p.m. until the morning hours starting the same day.
The ban was announced Sunday as part of the central government's toughened social distancing guidelines for the capital area, which has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The city government said it will begin enforcing the ban at 10 p.m. Tuesday under an administrative order.
"Those who are caught (in violation) will first be given guidance and then fined if they fail to follow orders," Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, said during a press briefing, asking the public to refrain from drinking outdoors at late hours regardless of the fine.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
-
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
New cases over 700 for 4th day, distancing rules in greater Seoul likely to be maintained
-
23 Incheon elementary school students infected with COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading