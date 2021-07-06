KBO's Eagles sign new hitter Hernan Perez

Perez made his big league debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2012 but enjoyed his best years with the Brewers. In 123 games in 2016, Perez had 13 homers, 56 RBIs and 34 steals, second most on the Brewers. The following year, he appeared in a career-high 136 games while putting up 14 home runs, 51 RBIs and 13 steals.