S. Korean, Fijian leaders note bilateral agreement on aid in letters
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Fiji have exchanged letters on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the two sides establishing diplomatic ties, Cheong Wa Dae said.
In a letter to his Fijian counterpart, Jioji Konousi Konrote, President Moon Jae-in pointed out that bilateral relations have constantly developed since 1971, according to Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Moon expressed hope that the two countries will expand cooperation in various fields, including politics, business and culture, while "wisely" overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, she said.
In particular, Moon added, the two sides plan to lay the groundwork for "more stable development cooperation" through the upcoming signing of the Framework Agreement for Grant Aid. They are scheduled to sign the agreement Friday.
The Fijian leader wrote in his letter to Moon that the two nations are demonstrating shared hope via the accord for closer partnerships for global prosperity, peace and security, Park said.
