Identities of child support debtors to be disclosed under new law
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The identities of all child support debtors will be disclosed under a revised law that goes into effect next week, the government said Tuesday, with exceptions applying to missing or bankrupt people.
A revised law on the forcible identity disclosure for parents with child support debt was approved by the Cabinet meeting on the day and is to take effect next Tuesday, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said.
The new law obligates the government to disclose the name, age, occupation and address of anyone who refuses to pay child rearing expenses to a custodial parent even after receiving an order of detention by the court, on the internet and in the media.
But child support debtors who are formally declared missing, bankrupt or eligible for debtor rehabilitation proceedings will be exempt from the identity disclosure rule, the ministry said.
Debtors who have paid more than half of their child support expenses and submitted an implementation plan for the remaining amount can also be exempted from the identity disclosure after being screened by a state review committee.
The revised law also calls for suspension of the driver's license and imposition of an exit ban for child support debtors. But exceptions can be made when the driver's license is directly related to the debtors' livelihood.
The exit ban rule will also be applied to those who owe a debt of more than 50 million won (US$44,220). Those who owe a debt of more than 30 million won and have traveled abroad three more times or stayed abroad for more than six months in the past year can also be subject to an exit ban.
In addition, the exceptions to an exit ban can be applicable if child support debtors have lineal ascendants or descendants who died while staying abroad and want to leave the country to conclude a specific business contract or receive medical treatment.
