No decision yet on whether Moon will visit Tokyo: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has yet to decide whether to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games to be held late this month, according to his office Tuesday.
Moon could consider a visit there, provided that an "accomplishment," like summit talks with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, is expected, a Cheong Wa Dae official said on the condition of anonymity.
"Precisely speaking, nothing has been fixed for now," the official added in response to a Japanese news report.
The Sankei Shimbun reported earlier in the day that South Korea has notified Japan of Moon's possible attendance at the ceremony slated for July 23.
If so, Suga is willing to have his first-ever summit with Moon, it said, quoting an unnamed government official.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, however, said during a press briefing that Tokyo has not received any relevant official notice from Seoul.
Foreign leaders' visits to Tokyo, linked with the Olympics, are being handled by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and local authorities, he added.
