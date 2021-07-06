KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 16,800 0
AmoreG 64,100 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 236,000 0
BukwangPharm 20,600 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,800 DN 100
Daewoong 44,300 DN 1,850
NEXENTIRE 10,000 0
CHONGKUNDANG 138,000 DN 3,500
KCC 333,500 DN 5,000
SKBP 131,500 DN 500
DL 80,500 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,600 DN 200
KIA CORP. 88,700 DN 200
Youngpoong 649,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 59,900 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 44,700 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 219,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,250 DN 750
Kogas 37,400 DN 200
Hanwha 31,700 UP 50
SK hynix 125,000 UP 2,000
SamyangFood 91,500 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,250 UP 850
CJ CheilJedang 449,000 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,151,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,250 UP 50
KAL 32,250 UP 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,090 UP 10
LG Corp. 100,000 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 147,000 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 23,200 DN 350
L&L 14,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,200 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,500 DN 700
Shinsegae 284,500 UP 3,500
Nongshim 316,500 DN 4,500
SGBC 98,500 UP 3,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,000 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 39,900 UP 100
HITEJINRO 36,850 UP 350
(MORE)
-
