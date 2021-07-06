Yuhan 64,400 DN 800

CJ LOGISTICS 181,000 UP 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 67,000 DN 28,600

DOOSAN 103,500 UP 7,800

DB HiTek 61,800 UP 1,200

CJ 105,000 0

JWPHARMA 30,350 DN 300

LGInt 32,250 UP 1,400

DongkukStlMill 21,600 DN 250

TaihanElecWire 3,040 UP 10

Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 UP 50

Daesang 27,550 DN 150

SKNetworks 6,000 0

LOTTE 39,350 UP 50

GCH Corp 34,900 DN 550

LotteChilsung 144,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,600 UP 100

POSCO 342,500 DN 2,500

DB INSURANCE 55,100 UP 500

Hyosung 103,000 DN 500

SamsungElec 81,200 UP 800

NHIS 12,750 0

DongwonInd 261,500 UP 2,000

SK Discovery 52,500 0

LS 71,100 0

GC Corp 334,500 DN 15,500

GS Retail 37,450 UP 250

Ottogi 542,000 0

IlyangPharm 38,450 DN 350

F&F Holdings 37,600 DN 100

MERITZ SECU 4,820 UP 100

HtlShilla 97,200 UP 1,500

Hanmi Science 84,900 DN 7,200

SamsungElecMech 185,500 DN 2,500

Hanssem 106,500 0

GS E&C 43,700 DN 150

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,460 UP 20

SKC 154,500 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 747,000 UP 25,000

KPIC 237,000 UP 1,500

(MORE)