KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 64,400 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 181,000 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 67,000 DN 28,600
DOOSAN 103,500 UP 7,800
DB HiTek 61,800 UP 1,200
CJ 105,000 0
JWPHARMA 30,350 DN 300
LGInt 32,250 UP 1,400
DongkukStlMill 21,600 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 3,040 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 UP 50
Daesang 27,550 DN 150
SKNetworks 6,000 0
LOTTE 39,350 UP 50
GCH Corp 34,900 DN 550
LotteChilsung 144,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,600 UP 100
POSCO 342,500 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 55,100 UP 500
Hyosung 103,000 DN 500
SamsungElec 81,200 UP 800
NHIS 12,750 0
DongwonInd 261,500 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 52,500 0
LS 71,100 0
GC Corp 334,500 DN 15,500
GS Retail 37,450 UP 250
Ottogi 542,000 0
IlyangPharm 38,450 DN 350
F&F Holdings 37,600 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 4,820 UP 100
HtlShilla 97,200 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 84,900 DN 7,200
SamsungElecMech 185,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 106,500 0
GS E&C 43,700 DN 150
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,460 UP 20
SKC 154,500 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 747,000 UP 25,000
KPIC 237,000 UP 1,500
(MORE)
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
New cases over 700 for 4th day, distancing rules in greater Seoul likely to be maintained
23 Incheon elementary school students infected with COVID-19
(3rd LD) New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading