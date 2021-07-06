Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 July 06, 2021

Yuhan 64,400 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 181,000 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 67,000 DN 28,600
DOOSAN 103,500 UP 7,800
DB HiTek 61,800 UP 1,200
CJ 105,000 0
JWPHARMA 30,350 DN 300
LGInt 32,250 UP 1,400
DongkukStlMill 21,600 DN 250
TaihanElecWire 3,040 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 25,850 UP 50
Daesang 27,550 DN 150
SKNetworks 6,000 0
LOTTE 39,350 UP 50
GCH Corp 34,900 DN 550
LotteChilsung 144,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,600 UP 100
POSCO 342,500 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 55,100 UP 500
Hyosung 103,000 DN 500
SamsungElec 81,200 UP 800
NHIS 12,750 0
DongwonInd 261,500 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 52,500 0
LS 71,100 0
GC Corp 334,500 DN 15,500
GS Retail 37,450 UP 250
Ottogi 542,000 0
IlyangPharm 38,450 DN 350
F&F Holdings 37,600 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 4,820 UP 100
HtlShilla 97,200 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 84,900 DN 7,200
SamsungElecMech 185,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 106,500 0
GS E&C 43,700 DN 150
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,460 UP 20
SKC 154,500 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 747,000 UP 25,000
KPIC 237,000 UP 1,500
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!