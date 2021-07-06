KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Mobis 283,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 54,300 UP 800
S-1 83,000 UP 800
KSOE 133,000 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,300 DN 100
OCI 121,500 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,800 UP 700
KorZinc 436,500 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,900 DN 80
KumhoPetrochem 223,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiMipoDock 87,500 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 60,600 DN 1,500
S-Oil 110,000 UP 4,500
LG Innotek 227,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 264,000 UP 1,000
HMM 47,150 DN 950
HYUNDAI WIA 97,000 DN 1,300
ZINUS 104,500 0
Hanchem 243,000 UP 4,500
DWS 43,850 UP 200
KEPCO 25,100 UP 150
SamsungSecu 44,450 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 17,350 UP 200
SKTelecom 317,000 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 67,600 DN 100
HyundaiElev 52,600 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 189,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,000 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 7,430 UP 10
Hanon Systems 16,700 DN 100
SK 277,000 0
Handsome 41,500 0
Asiana Airlines 17,200 0
COWAY 79,500 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 115,000 UP 1,500
IBK 10,500 UP 50
DONGSUH 30,300 0
SamsungEng 24,150 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 135,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 8,190 DN 160
(MORE)
