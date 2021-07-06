SAMSUNG CARD 34,850 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 24,750 DN 50

KT 32,400 UP 650

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 0

LOTTE TOUR 20,700 UP 600

LG Uplus 15,000 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 79,000 DN 200

KT&G 84,200 0

DHICO 26,050 UP 1,100

Doosanfc 50,600 0

LG Display 24,250 DN 550

Kangwonland 27,300 UP 250

NAVER 409,500 DN 500

Kakao 157,500 UP 500

NCsoft 839,000 UP 13,000

KIWOOM 126,500 DN 1,000

DSME 35,700 DN 250

DSINFRA 14,450 0

DWEC 7,690 DN 200

DongwonF&B 223,500 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 44,500 UP 1,600

LGH&H 1,755,000 UP 14,000

LGCHEM 873,000 UP 3,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,300 DN 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,300 DN 550

LGELECTRONICS 170,000 UP 3,000

Celltrion 267,000 DN 6,000

Huchems 23,500 UP 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 DN 4,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,500 UP 600

KIH 98,700 DN 1,200

LOTTE Himart 35,850 UP 300

GS 47,000 UP 550

CJ CGV 31,950 UP 1,300

LIG Nex1 44,350 0

Fila Holdings 55,100 DN 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 211,000 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,950 0

HANWHA LIFE 3,730 UP 15

AMOREPACIFIC 246,000 DN 2,000

(MORE)