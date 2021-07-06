KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,850 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 24,750 DN 50
KT 32,400 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 0
LOTTE TOUR 20,700 UP 600
LG Uplus 15,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,000 DN 200
KT&G 84,200 0
DHICO 26,050 UP 1,100
Doosanfc 50,600 0
LG Display 24,250 DN 550
Kangwonland 27,300 UP 250
NAVER 409,500 DN 500
Kakao 157,500 UP 500
NCsoft 839,000 UP 13,000
KIWOOM 126,500 DN 1,000
DSME 35,700 DN 250
DSINFRA 14,450 0
DWEC 7,690 DN 200
DongwonF&B 223,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 44,500 UP 1,600
LGH&H 1,755,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 873,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,300 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 170,000 UP 3,000
Celltrion 267,000 DN 6,000
Huchems 23,500 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,500 UP 600
KIH 98,700 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 35,850 UP 300
GS 47,000 UP 550
CJ CGV 31,950 UP 1,300
LIG Nex1 44,350 0
Fila Holdings 55,100 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 211,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,950 0
HANWHA LIFE 3,730 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 246,000 DN 2,000
(MORE)
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
-
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
New cases over 700 for 4th day, distancing rules in greater Seoul likely to be maintained
-
23 Incheon elementary school students infected with COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading