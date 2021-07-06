KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 10,700 UP 50
SK Innovation 277,000 UP 6,500
POONGSAN 38,150 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 53,800 DN 200
Hansae 23,350 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 108,500 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 43,200 0
CSWIND 79,300 UP 2,700
GKL 17,100 UP 400
KOLON IND 79,500 UP 400
HanmiPharm 350,500 DN 27,000
BNK Financial Group 7,700 UP 10
emart 159,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY516 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 68,000 DN 100
DoubleUGames 61,200 0
CUCKOO 124,000 DN 500
COSMAX 134,500 UP 3,500
MANDO 64,300 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 850,000 DN 17,000
INNOCEAN 66,100 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 50,600 UP 2,500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,200 0
Netmarble 138,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S70800 DN200
ORION 122,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,900 DN 100
BGF Retail 169,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 259,500 0
HDC-OP 32,850 UP 750
HYOSUNG TNC 881,000 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 467,500 UP 19,500
SKBS 164,500 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 0
HYBE 302,000 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 193,000 UP 7,500
DL E&C 153,000 DN 500
LX HOLDINGS 11,100 UP 50
KEPCO E&C 56,500 UP 5,900
(END)
-
