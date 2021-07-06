Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 July 06, 2021

FOOSUNG 10,700 UP 50
SK Innovation 277,000 UP 6,500
POONGSAN 38,150 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 53,800 DN 200
Hansae 23,350 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 108,500 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 43,200 0
CSWIND 79,300 UP 2,700
GKL 17,100 UP 400
KOLON IND 79,500 UP 400
HanmiPharm 350,500 DN 27,000
BNK Financial Group 7,700 UP 10
emart 159,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY516 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 UP 1,000
HANJINKAL 68,000 DN 100
DoubleUGames 61,200 0
CUCKOO 124,000 DN 500
COSMAX 134,500 UP 3,500
MANDO 64,300 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 850,000 DN 17,000
INNOCEAN 66,100 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 50,600 UP 2,500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,200 0
Netmarble 138,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S70800 DN200
ORION 122,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,900 DN 100
BGF Retail 169,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 259,500 0
HDC-OP 32,850 UP 750
HYOSUNG TNC 881,000 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 467,500 UP 19,500
SKBS 164,500 DN 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 0
HYBE 302,000 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 193,000 UP 7,500
DL E&C 153,000 DN 500
LX HOLDINGS 11,100 UP 50
KEPCO E&C 56,500 UP 5,900
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!