Cheong Wa Dae reviews summertime disaster response preparedness
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday it reviewed the government's summertime disaster response system in a regular interagency government meeting.
Suh Hoon, director of national security, presided over the session joined by vice ministerial officials of 27 related ministries and other government organizations.
The Korea Meteorological Administration reported to Cheong Wa Dae a plan for a more detailed forecast system to provide the public with estimated precipitation every hour.
The Ministry of Environment said it would upgrade a system to use satellite imagery to prevent flood damage in the case that North Korea discharges dam water from a border region without prior notice, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
During the biannual session, called the "national crisis assessment meeting," Suh instructed the authorities to thoroughly check risk factors and readiness for responses, it added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Permission to Dance' next week
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
'DNA' becomes 1st BTS music video to break 1.3 bln views on YouTube
-
Bang Si-hyuk steps down as CEO of BTS' agency-label Hybe
-
Presidential secretary indicted in illegal exit ban case
-
N.K. leader says 'grave incident' has happened due to lapses in anti-epidemic efforts
-
U.S. committed to keeping appropriate troop level in S. Korea: Pentagon
-
U.N. agency upgrades S. Korea to developed economy
-
(2nd LD) Umbrella labor union holds street rally despite virus concerns
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Wife of Belgian ambassador to Seoul got into altercation with street sweeper: police
-
Navy joins U.S.-led four-nation maritime exercise in Pacific
-
New cases over 700 for 4th day, distancing rules in greater Seoul likely to be maintained
-
23 Incheon elementary school students infected with COVID-19
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 700 for 3rd day as delta variant shows signs of spreading